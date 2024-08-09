Nandyal Visit: YS Jagan Gets Grand Welcome at Kurnool Airport

On the Kurnool-Nandyal route, YS Jagan was warmly welcomed by YSRCP party workers and supporters at Husainapuram.

⇒ YS Jagan has arrived at Orvakal Airport.

⇒ In Seetharamapuram, YS Jagan is expected to meet and offer condolences to the family of Subbarayudu, who was tragically murdered in an attack by TDP goons.

YS Jagan Off To Nandyal

Earlier today, YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to visit Nandyal district. During his visit, YS Jagan will meet the family of Pasupuleti Subbarayudu, who was killed in an attack by TDP goons.

YS Jagan departed from Gannavaram Airport at 9 AM on Friday. After reaching Orvakal Airport, he will travel by road to Seetharamapuram in Mahanandi Mandal, Nandyal district, where he will meet Subbarayudu's family. Following this, YS Jagan will return to Orvakal Airport and proceed to Bengaluru.