MLA Balakrishna Turns Bus Driver

Hindupur MLA and Tollywood superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna shifted gears on Tuesday, taking his constituency on a ride towards progress! He inaugurated 12 brand-new RTC buses at Hindupur, but that wasn't all - he took the wheel himself, driving one of the buses for a stretch, leaving the crowd in awe. The bus launch was a significant milestone in the region's transportation history, aiming to enhance connectivity and convenience for the people. Balakrishna's hands-on approach sent a strong message about his commitment to development and public service. The day began with a tribute to BR Ambedkar on his 124th birth anniversary, with Balakrishna garlanding the icon's statue at Chilamathur. He also launched CCTV cameras at the local police station, strengthening security in the area. Later, he performed a puja at the historic Lepakshi temple, seeking blessings for his constituents' well-being. But the bus launch remained the highlight, putting the pedal to the metal for Hindupur's progress