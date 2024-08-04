A major fire broke out in a train at Visakhapatnam railway station on Sunday. The fire incident occurred in a Tirumala-bound Korba-Visakhapatnam Express train. However, no casualties have been reported so far.

The Korba-Visakhapatnam Express train had arrived in the city this morning and was stationed at the Visakhapatnam railway station. The fire started in AC-coach B-7 and the huge flames engulfed nearby M1, B6 and one more bogey in no time.

The fire engine department pressed four fire tenders in service and doused the fire averting a major accident. The reason for the fire is not yet clear.