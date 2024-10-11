Dussehra Travel Costs Soar: Private Bus Operators Hike Fares!
As India's major festival, Dussehra, approaches on October 12, private bus for Andhra Pradesh operators are exploiting passengers. With people planning to visit their hometowns, these operators have hiked prices. Non-AC buses now cost between Rs 700-1000, while AC buses range from Rs 1000-1500, exceeding regular rates. Shockingly, prices for Sunday are even steeper, with reports of charges between Rs 2000-3000, typically priced at Rs 1000.
The public is outraged by the government's and transport department's inaction despite this blatant exploitation. October 11-13 are holidays for schools, colleges, and banks due to Vijayadasami celebrations. Navratri, a nine-day festival, began on October 3, with today being Mahanavami and tomorrow's Vijayadasami celebrations being grandly observed nationwide.
Also read: Ratan Tata's pet dog 'Goa' pays last respect to the legend!