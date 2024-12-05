Corruption Soars Under Current Chandrababu Government, Says YS Jagan

December 5, Tadepalli: YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stated that the level of opposition to the government in the past six months has been unprecedented. He emphasized that systems in the state have deteriorated significantly, and sectors such as healthcare and agriculture are in disarray. He also highlighted the alarming rise in corruption. Jagan Mohan Reddy was addressing party representatives from the unified Srikakulam district at the Tadepalli camp office, where he provided guidance to the leaders.

In his speech, he remarked: "The current government has been in power for almost six months, and during this period, we are seeing an intensity of opposition that has never been experienced before. This is something we are witnessing for the first time. In such a scenario, we are all thinking about what we can do together and are taking steps in that direction. The difference between our government and theirs is noticeable to the people. Even today, our ZPTCs, MPPs, and Sarpanches can proudly walk into any village or home and say, 'We have done this for you.'"

He further added with pride: "We can proudly say that only the YSRCP government has fulfilled the promises made during elections without fail. Political parties typically hand out manifestos filled with colorful papers during elections and discard them after the votes are cast. But for the first time, we have fulfilled the promises made in the manifesto without any deviation. During our tenure, we treated the manifesto like a sacred text—like the Bhagavad Gita, Bible, or Quran—and we implemented 99% of the commitments. When the budget was presented, we also released a welfare calendar alongside it, detailing the timeline for each program. We ensured that the promised benefits were directly credited to the beneficiaries’ accounts as scheduled. This has never happened before in history."

Jagan Mohan Reddy continued: "Our manifesto was not just a paper. We ensured that every commitment was executed with precision. Under our leadership, digital classrooms were introduced from the third grade, and we provided midday meals with a varied menu. In contrast, the current situation in schools is disastrous. The English medium has been eliminated, and the quality of education has significantly declined. The situation in our healthcare sector is equally alarming. Network hospitals under the Aarogyasri scheme haven't been paid since March, leading to doctors refusing treatment. Emergency ambulance services are non-functional due to unpaid bills."

He pointed out the failures in the agricultural sector: "The agricultural policies have also collapsed. We established RBKs and e-crop systems to ensure transparency and provide free crop insurance to every farmer. However, now no farmer is getting the minimum support price for their crops. Prices have fallen drastically, and RBKs have become ineffective."

Jagan Mohan Reddy also criticized the rampant corruption: "Corruption has skyrocketed. The rates of sand, liquor, and mining have all increased compared to our tenure. In every constituency, the government is filled with corruption—from illegal sand mining to the liquor mafia. This kind of governance has intensified public opposition."

He stressed the need for unity among the party: "Six months of government rule have passed. It's time for us to stand with the people. Opposition to the government is growing, and we must be available to the public in such times. We must strengthen our party further in the coming days. My district tours will begin after Sankranti, and I will spend two days in each parliamentary constituency meeting with party workers. I will guide them in strengthening the party."

Finally, he urged party members to stand firm and fight against injustice: "Every worker must act like a revolutionary. We are not just fighting Chandrababu; we are fighting against negative media outlets like Eenadu, Andhra Jyothi, and TV5, who spread falsehoods and manipulate public perception. To defeat them, we must unite and become stronger than ever."

Jagan Mohan Reddy concluded by emphasizing that this is the time to stand together as one, stating that only through collective strength can they overcome the current challenges.