Complaint Lodged Against Prashant Kishor and RTV Ravi Prakash

Amaravati: A complaint was filed with the Election Commission against the popular election strategist Prashant Kishor, journalist Ravi Prakash of RTV and Rayudu Vision Media Limited (RVML) for telecasting opinion polls during an interview on Sunday, May 13.

Prashant, Ravi and RVML have allegedly violated the Representation of People Act, 1951 and other provisions of IPC by telecasting the pre-poll a day before the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh.

A delegation of YSRCP leaders including MLA Malladi Vishnu and others submitted three petitions to the Election Commission here on Sunday. They said RTV had breached the model code of conduct while the interview of Prashant was intended to influence the voters. The complaint further stated that the channel has clearly defied the ban on broadcasting election-related content and attempted to affect the outcome of election results.

The ruling YSRCP leaders said RTV began telecasting an interview of Prashant Kishor, who was the co-founder and director of I-PAC. The poll strategist had last month criticised the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and even commented on the outcome of the election results in the state.

Also Read: Slapping Incident: YSRCP MLA Annabattula Alleges Casteist Remarks, Abuse

