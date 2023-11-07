CM YS Jagan Tears into TDP, Says CBN's Rule Full of Scams

Puttaparthi: The former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu-led regime in Andhra Pradesh is known for scams not schemes, chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Tuesday. He credited Rs 2,204.77 crore in the bank accounts of over 53 lakh farmers as part of the second installment under the YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme.

While addressing a massive public meeting here, chief minister YS Jagan criticised the TDP regime for ignoring the welfare of the people and not doing enough for the marginalised sections of the society.

“We see only scams, not schemes during the TDP regime. Skill development scam, AP Fibernet (Fiber Grid) scam, Liquor scam and Sand scam. Whatever project Naidu took up, it ended up in corruption. He only knows how to loot and misappropriate public funds. The development of poor people and weaker sections of the society took a back seat during his government,” asserted CM YS Jagan.

Exhorting the people to vote for development, the chief minister said he does not know how to dish out lies. He asked the people to look within their homes and see if they have benefited from the developmental activities of the current dispensation. If they see it, then they should stand like a soldier in the defence of the ruling party.

CM YS Jagan cautioned the people against giving attention to the sweet talk of other parties during the election time. He also added that the opposition party needs crutches like foster son’s (Pawan Kalyan) Jana Sena party and the support of yellow media to further their political agenda while he believes in God and puts his trust in the people and hopes that the people would stand by him in the forthcoming election.

Also Read: YSRCP launches an all out attack against TDP, JanaSena