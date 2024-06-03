‘CBN managing systems to scare others’

Guntur: YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy lashed out at the TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu for undermining the electoral process by “managing the systems.”

Speaking to media persons at the party headquarters here on Monday, Sajjala expressed displeasure over the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) memo on the validity of postal ballots, which says postal ballots should not be rejected if it was not stamped by the attesting officer. The Andhra Pradesh CEO had clarified that the postal ballots having the signature of the attesting officer but not having seal should be considered valid.

Sajjala differed with the guideline and said the poll body has brought a new rule for counting of postal ballots in Andhra Pradesh while this is not the case in the rest of the country.

YSRCP general secretary claimed that the opposition leader is trying to gain control over the authorities as he fears a drubbing at the hustings. He said the party has asked the polling agents to remain alert as the opposition’s agents may try to disrupt the vote counting on Tuesday.

Sajjala said the exit polls released by the national level organisations do not reflect the ground reality of Andhra Pradesh voting trend. He added that the exit polls would not have favoured the TDP if it did not join hands with the BJP in assembly elections. Meanwhile, the YSRCP has approached the Supreme Court over the ECI guidelines on the validity of postal ballots.

