After Atchannaidu, another TDP leader warns of action against officials

Anantapur: A day after the TDP minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu issued an open warning to the state officials and ordered them to give preferential treatment to their party workers, TDP leader and former Tadipatri MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy threatened the officials of the Transport Department of severe consequences.

After the allegations that Prabhakar Reddy purchased scrap BS III vehicles in Tamil Nadu and illegally got these vehicles registered as BS-IV compliant vehicles in Nagaland and also got fake No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to sell them in Andhra Pradesh as BS-IV vehicles, the Andhra Pradesh Transport department conducted a probe and found the involvement of the TDP leader into the matter. Notably, the Supreme Court had banned the manufacture and sale of BS-III vehicles from April 1, 2017.

Addressing a press conference in Anantapur on Wednesday, the TDP leader issued a threat saying the officials who were involved in the seizure of buses and lorries belonging to his JC travels firm would pay the price. Reddy said he would not spare the official of Transport Department Shivaram Prasad and Motor Vehicles inspector Atiqa Naaz.

“A time-bound probe should be conducted in the matter of confiscation of my buses. I give them 10 days time to complete their investigation. I will not spare anyone in this matter. I will make the brake inspectors fall on my feet and repair my (seized) buses,” Prabhakar Reddy told the reporters here.

The TDP leader accused the previous YSRCP government of doing injustice to him. He broke down in front of the media while levelling the allegations of mistreatment at the hands of the previous regime.

