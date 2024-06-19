Aparna Dixit plays mother for first time in 'Tulsi Humari Badi Sayani'

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Actress Aparna Dixit is playing a mother on screen for the first time in the show 'Tulsi Hamari Badi Sayani', and she shared that she was looking for a mature love story like this one.

Aparna says the show will also feature her in a rather different role than she has played before.

The actress, who is known for her roles in shows like 'Pyaar Ki Luka Chuppi' and 'Woh Toh Hai Albelaa', shared: “I am playing a mother on screen for the first time. It's a proper show that starts with me playing a mother from the beginning. I made this decision because the story is optimistic and compelling."

"I told myself that I was going to do it because it offered a different flavour. Up until now, most of the shows I've been part of were love stories. This one is also a love story, but it's a very deep and mature tale about how trauma and destiny intertwine," she said.

Aparna further said: "In moments of trauma, partners often give up, but this story beautifully portrays how a husband continues to support his traumatised wife. He stands by her, helps her heal, and reunites her with their daughter. It’s a story about a husband who, despite his struggles, supports his wife through her darkest times."

Regarding the challenges she faced while portraying the character, Aparna said: “I have wanted to do something different for a while, and this mature story is exactly that. It delves into the complex emotions and the mother-daughter relationship. I think people are going to love it because it is both emotional and sensitive."

"The bond between a mother and her child, especially when it's strained by trauma, is highly sensitive and touching. As an emotional person, playing this character brings me great joy. I'm very, very happy about this role. Of course, like I said, I've never really played a proper mother role on TV before," she said.

Aparna added: "I've mostly done love stories, and that's something I have repeatedly done. But this is a very new and challenging phase for me, showing this beautiful relationship between a mother and daughter."

'Tulsi Hamari Badi Sayani' airs on Dangal TV.

