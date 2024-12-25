Andhra CM Naidu calls on Amit Shah

New Delhi, Dec 25 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said in a post on X: "The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N. Chandrababu Naidu, called on Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah today."

Earlier on Wednesday, CM Naidu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed some key issues related to the state.

Chandrababu Naidu, whose Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is a key ally of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, is understood to have requested the Prime Minister to give priority to Andhra Pradesh in the Union Budget.

The meeting at the Prime Minister's residence lasted for more than an hour.

The TDP Chief, who is leading the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh, briefed Prime Minister Modi about the development works undertaken during the last six months.

The Chief Minister also apprised him of the progress made in the construction of Polavaram, which is a national project.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Steel Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma and TDP Parliamentary Party leader Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu accompanied Chief Minister Naidu.

Earlier, the Chief Minister also met Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to discuss the pending railway projects in the state.

Union Ministers from the state and the MPs were also present during the meeting.

Chandrababu Naidu also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He is also scheduled to meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss state-specific issues.

The TDP Chief also attended the meeting of NDA leaders at the residence of BJP President J.P. Nadda.

The Chief Minister began his day by offering tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Atal Samadhi.

He accompanied Prime Minister Modi, Amit Shah and other top BJP leaders.

CM Naidu also took to X to pay his tributes to former PM Vajpayee on his 100th birth anniversary.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.