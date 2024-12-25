Andhra CM Naidu meets PM Modi

New Delhi, Dec 25 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday and discussed some key issues related to the state.

Chandrababu Naidu, whose Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is a key ally of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, is understood to have requested the Prime Minister to give priority to Andhra Pradesh in the Union Budget.

The meeting at the Prime Minister's residence lasted for more than an hour.

The TDP Chief, who is leading the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh, briefed Prime Minister Modi about the development works undertaken during the last six months.

The Chief Minister also apprised him of the progress made in the construction of Polavaram, which is a national project.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Steel Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma and TDP Parliamentary Party leader Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu accompanied Chief Minister Naidu.

Earlier, the Chief Minister also met Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to discuss the pending railway projects in the state.

Union Ministers from the state and the MPs were also present during the meeting.

Chandrababu Naidu also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He is also scheduled to meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss state-specific issues.

The TDP Chief also attended the meeting of NDA leaders at the residence of BJP President J.P. Nadda.

The Chief Minister began his day by offering tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Atal Samadhi.

He accompanied Prime Minister Modi, Amit Shah and other top BJP leaders.

CM Naidu also took to X to pay his tributes to former PM Vajpayee on his 100th birth anniversary.

"Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a visionary leader and a true Bharat Ratna who dedicated his life to the service of our nation. A statesman par excellence, he championed democracy, dialogue, and consensus-building, leaving an indelible mark on India's democratic fabric. Atal ji was an astute parliamentarian and a poet at heart. He led the nation with exceptional foresight, paving the way for transformative reforms that propelled India toward global leadership in pivotal sectors such as IT, telecom, defence, infrastructure, and space. His unparalleled contributions have shaped the course of our nation's democratic history and future," he said.

"I remain deeply grateful for the privilege of working under his guidance, particularly his support for my vision of transforming Andhra Pradesh into an IT powerhouse. May his legacy continue to inspire us, and may we always strive to uphold his principles and realise his vision for a prosperous India," the TDP leader added.

