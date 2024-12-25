Health of farmer leader Jagjit Dallewal deteriorating: Punjab AAP

Chandigarh, Dec 25 (IANS) A delegation of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, led by Punjab party President and Cabinet Minister Aman Arora, on Wednesday, visited the Khanauri border to meet fasting farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is on a hunger strike, saying his health "is deteriorating with his kidneys and liver showing signs of strain".

Expressing concern over his deteriorating health, the AAP leaders urged him to accept sustenance through medical treatment.

The delegation included prominent Ministers and MLAs, including Health Minister Balbir Singh, Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian and party state working President Amansher Singh Sharry Kalsi.

Addressing the media, Arora said that the government and the AAP fully support Dallewal's fight for the rights of farmers.

"Jagjit Singh Dallewal is the driving force of this movement. His struggle is valid, and we stand with him in solidarity. However, we have urged him to at least seek medical treatment if he wishes to continue his hunger strike," he added.

He further assured that Punjab's farmers would not face this fight alone.

Arora criticised the Central government for failing to fulfill its promises made to the farmers.

"The Modi government's negligence and broken promises have forced farmers to take such extreme measures. This is unacceptable. The Centre must act responsibly and address the farmers' legitimate demands immediately," he said.

"It is shameful that the Modi government continues to turn a blind eye to the deteriorating health of farmer leader Dallewal and the issues raised by our farmers. Their demands are genuine and must be accepted without further delay."

The AAP leader said, "If required, we are open to calling an all-party meeting to discuss and address the farmers' issues. But then again it is all related to the Central government. They need to get their heads out of the sand. This struggle with the Central government may be long, but the Punjab government is determined to stand with our farmers until justice is served."

State Health Minister Balbir Singh stressed the importance of medical intervention to preserve Dallewal's health.

"His physical health is deteriorating, with his kidneys and liver showing signs of strain. We need his consent to provide him with the necessary medical treatment here, ensuring he can continue his fight for the farmers' cause while staying alive and healthy," he added.

