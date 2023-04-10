Amritpal's aide Papalpreet held in Punjab under NSA

Chandigarh, April 10 (IANS) Papalpreet Singh, the main associate of fugitive 'Waris Punjab De' chief and self-styled radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh, was arrested in Punjab's Amritsar district on Monday and detained under the National Security Act (NSA), Inspector General of Police Sukhchain Singh Gill said.

Papalpreet Singh was held under the NSA by the Amritsar Rural Police and that six other cases have also been registered against him, he said.

He said Papalpreet Singh was arrested from Amrtisar's Kathu Nangal area.

"Under the instruction of the Punjab CM, Punjab Police have been successful in arresting Papalpreet Singh. He has been detained under the NSA. There are six other cases have been registered against him. Action will be taken against him as per law," said Gill.

After reading out his statement in English, Hindi and Punjabi, Gill refused to take questions relating to the arrest of Papalpreet Singh and on absconder Amritpal Singh against whom also the NSA has been invoked.

Papalpreet Singh is a Khalistani activist who called himself a journalist before ending up as a media advisor to the radical preacher. A resident of Amritsar district, he was earlier arrested for his alleged links to Pakistan's ISI in 2015.

Amritpal Singh has been evading arrest, changing his location and looks multiple times, since March 18 when the police launched a massive crackdown to arrest him while he was on his way to Jalandhar but he managed to escape on a motorcycle.

Earlier, the stringent law has been invoked against Daljit Singh Kalsi, Bhagwant Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Pradhanmantri Bajeke and Harjit Singh, who have been shifted to the Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam.

