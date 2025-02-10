Amid sings of thaw in Raj Bhavan-state govt relations Bengal budget session to begin today

Kolkata, Feb 10 (IANS) The budget session of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly is set to commence on Monday afternoon with a visible indication of a thaw in the relations between Raj Bhavan and the state government.

Governor C.V. Ananda Bose will deliver the opening address at 2 p.m. Last year’s budget session started without the customary inaugural speech of the Governor.

However, in a marked departure from that precedent, this time an official invitation was extended from Speaker Biman Banerjee’s office to the Governor, which he accepted, agreeing to deliver the traditional address.

The opening session will witness the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on the floor of the House, setting the stage for what is expected to be a politically charged session.

West Bengal’s Minister of State for Finance (Independent Charge), Chandrima Bhattacharya, will present the budget proposals for the financial year 2025-26 on Wednesday afternoon. Given that this will be the last full-fledged budget before the crucial 2026 state assembly elections, political analysts expect several populist measures to be included in her speech.

According to government sources, the budget is likely to feature substantial increases in allocations for various developmental programs and direct cash transfer schemes. Enhancements in financial assistance under existing welfare initiatives are also anticipated. In addition, an increase in dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees is expected to be a key highlight of the budget, a move that could have significant political implications ahead of the elections.

Bhattacharya's budget presentation will take place against the backdrop of findings from the recently released Fiscal Health Index 2025 by NITI Aayog. The report highlights West Bengal’s weak performance in critical financial metrics, including revenue mobilization, expenditure quality, and debt management. Out of the 18 states reviewed, West Bengal ranked 16th, raising concerns about the state’s economic sustainability.

