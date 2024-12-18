Amid growth of unrecognised villages in Manipur, identification of migrants initiated: CM Singh

Imphal, Dec 18 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Wednesday said that the identification of illegal immigrants was initiated through proper constitutional provisions after satellite mapping indicated the growth of unrecognised villages in the state.

Addressing the inaugural function of the Naga community festival, RobvenaNi-2024, at Asufii Robvena Ground in Senapati district, the Chief Minister, without referring to the ethnic conflict, said that there have been some misunderstandings and unfortunate events leading to the loss of lives and properties.

"I am seeking support from the people of Senapati district in restoring peace and normalcy in the state. People of Senapati, especially civil society organisations like Naga Peoples’ Organisation, United Naga Council, and student associations have a big role to play in maintaining Manipur’s unity, integrity and peaceful coexistence of all indigenous population in the state," he said.

Biren Singh sought the support and cooperation of all indigenous and recognised communities of the state in restoring normalcy and peace in the state.

Earlier, a Manipur government statement said that in the period between 1969 till now, there has been an increase in number of villages in the districts of Kangpokpi, Tengnoupal, Chandel, Churachandpur, and Pherzawl by 893, from 731 to 1,624, or a 122 per cent increase.

In the remaining hill districts of Tamenglong, Noney, Senapati, Ukhrul and Kamjong, which are Naga-dominated, the increase during the same period is a figure of merely 49, up from 527 to 576, a mere 9 per cent increase, the statement had said.

The Chief Minister said that Manipur has been facing an unfortunate situation for the last 19 months, but with God’s grace, the situation has started slowly improving.

He said that all humans are bound to err, but there should be room for reconciliation and to forgive and forget through talks.

Stressing the importance of equal development, Biren Singh said that without mutual respect among the people and inclusive development across the state, there can be no unity, peace and development in Manipur. He also said we need love and respect for one another.

The Chief Minister said that the ‘Go to Hills’ mission was initiated and taken up to fulfil this idea of equal development in both the hills and the valley.

He said that the government wanted to bring a landscape change by bringing more development to the hills.

The Chief Minister also said that the state has witnessed improvement in road connectivity and stressed that Union Minister of Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has recently announced Rs 777 crore for the improvement and widening of Shangshak (Ukhrul) to Tengnoupal road.

Noting that there are 34-35 recognised tribes in Manipur which include 24-25 indigenous tribes and some other old settlers, he said that the Sangai Ethnic Park was constructed with traditional huts for each and every recognized tribe and community to encourage unity in the state.

Biren Singh also highlighted the ills of the drug menace in society and said that the ‘War on Drugs’ was started in 2018 to save the present and future generations from illegal drugs and it was not against anybody.

