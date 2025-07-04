Allahabad HC rejects plea to declare Shahi Idgah mosque as disputed structure

Prayagraj, July 4 (IANS) The Allahabad High Court on Friday rejected a plea seeking to declare the Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura as a disputed structure in the ongoing case related to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah complex.

The petition was filed by Mahendra Pratap Singh, President of the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Nyas.

The matter was heard by Justice Ram Manohar Narayan Mishra, who had reserved the verdict after hearing arguments from both sides. The judgment was then delivered as scheduled on Friday.

According to the petitioner, the site where the Shahi Idgah mosque currently stands was originally the location of a Hindu temple.

He claimed that the mosque structure bears symbols of Hindu deities on its walls and argued that the Muslim side has not provided any documentary evidence to prove it to be a mosque.

He further stated that the structure is not listed in the official land records (Khasra-Khatauni), has no municipal records, and no taxes have been paid for it -- therefore, it should not be recognised as a mosque.

The Muslim side strongly opposed the petition, asserting that the Shahi Idgah has existed at the site for over 400 years.

They argued that the demand to declare the structure disputed is baseless and must be dismissed.

The court agreed with the Muslim side’s contention and dismissed the petition, declining to classify the Shahi Idgah as a disputed property, unlike in the Babri Masjid case, which the petitioner had cited as precedent.

This was one of the 18 petitions filed by the Hindu side with regard to the claims on the land around Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi.

The controversy is related to the Aurangzeb-era Shahi Idgah mosque at Mathura, which the Hindu side has alleged was built after demolishing a temple at the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

