Alia and Ranbir's little Raha gives a sweet kiss to the camera at the special family gathering

Mumbai, Dec 25 (IANS) At a special family gathering, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s little daughter Raha gave a sweet flying kiss to the camera.

On Wednesday, Alia and Ranbir made a charming appearance with their daughter Raha as they arrived for the Kapoor family's Christmas brunch. The family was spotted arriving at the venue, and in a video that surfaced online, Alia and Ranbir could be seen posing together for the paparazzi.

Ranbir can be seen holding his little baby girl in his arms as they posed for pictures. What caught everyone’s attention was little Raha, dressed in a cute white dress, waving at the media. In a heartwarming moment, Raha even blew a flying kiss to the shutterbugs.

Alia and Ranbir couldn’t help but smile at their daughter’s playful gesture. The couple, who rarely share public moments with Raha, seemed to be enjoying the attention while keeping their little one shielded from the paparazzi.

For the outing, Ranbir opted for a checkered t-shirt paired with white jeans and shoes. Meanwhile, Alia looked lovely in a red maxi dress. The two were all smiles while posing, with Ranbir seen fulfilling his daddy duties as he held Raha in his arms.

It’s worth noting that last year, during the Kapoor Christmas brunch, Ranbir and Alia revealed the face of their daughter Raha to the paparazzi. The Kapoor family's annual Christmas lunch marked Raha's first public appearance.

Almost the entire Kapoor clan came together for lunch and clicked their yearly family picture. Aadar Jain was seen with his girlfriend, Alekha. However, last year, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan did not attend the lunch as they were in London on winter holidays with their kids, Taimur and Jehangir.

The Kapoor Christmas brunch, started by the late actor Shashi Kapoor and his wife Jennifer Kendal, is a long-standing tradition known for being an intimate affair with close friends and family.

