Akshay Kumar reunites with ‘Chote Miyan’ Tiger for ‘Singham Again’ promotions

Mumbai, Oct 24 (IANS) Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, who are awaiting the release of their film ‘Singham Again’, stepped out to promote the Rohit Shetty directorial in Mumbai on Thursday.

Both actors happily posed for the shutterbugs. In a video that has surfaced online, Akshay and Tiger can be seen smiling while posing together. Khiladi Kumar also stopped to give his solo photos to the paparazzi. While the duo was posing together, one of the photographers could be heard saying, “Ajay sir ko bhi bulao na.” Akshay exuded his signature charisma in a light pink t-shirt paired with black pants and shoes. The ‘Heropanti’ actor, on the other hand, sported a blue shirt with matching pants, completing his cool look with a hat. ‘Singham Again’ marks Akshay and Tiger’s second collaboration after Ali Abbas Zafar’s action drama ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha, and Ronit Roy.

In an earlier interview, Shroff opened up about his experience working with Akshay, expressing his deep gratitude for the opportunity. He shared how he grew up watching Akshay's films and emphasized how much he learned from the actor during their time on the sets of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Calling Akshay Kumar “our very own Tom Cruise,” the Baaghi actor stated, “I have grown up idolizing him, and now actually sharing the screen with him, I am very grateful. I have learned a lot from him, and there’s a lot to learn from him. I got to see him up close and personal and spent a lot of time with him on and off the screen.” In ‘Singham Again’, Tiger will be seen playing a role inspired by Lakshman, while Akshay’s cameo is based on Jatayu.

According to the latest reports, Salman Khan has also been roped in to play a cameo in the upcoming cop drama. Also starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Jackie Shroff, the film is set to release on November 1.

