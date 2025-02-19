Ajay Devgn's heartfelt birthday wish for his mother: May your smile never fade

Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS) Ajay Devgn recently took to his official Instagram handle and penned a sincere birthday wish for his mother, Veena Devgan.

The 'Singham' actor shared a black and white picture of the mother and son duo, and captioned it, "To love her and to be loved by her is an absolute privilege...May your smile never fade and your heart always be full of joy. Happy Birthday, Maa! Love you always."

Recently, Ajay Devgn decided to turn back the clock and recalled a few early moments from nephew Aaman Devgan. Commemorating Aaman Devgan's birthday, the 'Omkara' actor took to his IG and shared a photo featuring him and Aaman Devgan riding horses.

“From those early baby steps to watching you grow up, your hard work & commitment to your craft is something that makes me proud. Your tireless work ethic & kindness will take you afar…Happy Birthday, my boy! May all your dreams come true @aamandevgan", Ajay Devgn mentioned in the caption.

Ajay Devgn and Aaman Devgan were recently seen together in the drama, "Azaad".

Talking about Ajay Devgn's professional commitments, he will next be seen reprising his role as Ashish Mehra in the highly anticipated drama, "De De Pyaar De 2." Made under the direction of Anshul Sharma, the project is a sequel to the 2019 romantic comedy, "De De Pyaar De".

Along with Ajay Devgn, the sequel will also feature Rakul Preet Singh, and R Madhavan as the leads. While Rakul Preet Singh will be seen as Ayesha Khurana once again in the drama, R. Madhavan has been roped in as Dev Khurana, Ayesha's father.

In addition to them, the movie will also have Tabu, Jimmy Shergill, Alok Nath, and Inayat Sood playing crucial roles, along with Tamannaah Bhatia and Prakash Raj making cameo appearances.

"De De Pyaar De 2" is expected to hit the cinema halls on November 14, 2025.

