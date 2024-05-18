Air raid alert in Russia's Belgorod, explosion heard: Report

Moscow, May 18 (IANS/DPA) There has been an explosion in the Russian border region of Belgorod following a missile alert, the media reported early Saturday.

The Governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, had called on residents to take shelter via his Telegram channel.

As a result of Moscow's war of aggression against Ukraine, Russia's border region regularly comes under fire.

However, casualties and damage are minuscule compared to the destruction and civilian deaths that Russia has caused in Ukraine.

Ukraine has been defending itself against a Russian invasion with massive Western support for more than two years.

