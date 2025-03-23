AIMPLB calls for pan-India movement against Waqf (Amendment) Bill

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) Stepping up its opposition to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Sunday announced a nationwide agitation against the proposed changes in the proposed law.

The top Muslim body lauded the success of the recent Delhi demonstration and informed, via an official statement that its 31-member Action Committee has resolved to adopt all constitutional, legal, and democratic means to oppose what it has termed a "controversial, discriminatory, and damaging" bill.

The AIMPLB, revealing its plans for nationwide agitation said that large sit-in protests will be organised in front of the state assembly in Patna (Bihar) on March 26 and then Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) on March 29.

Many of its office-bearers and senior leaders along with representatives of the religious organisations are expected to participate in the demonstrations.

“Leaders from civil society, personalities from other minority communities and key figures from Dalit, Adivasi, and OBC sections have also confirmed their participation,” the Muslim body said in a press release.

AIMPLB is also understood to have invited the members of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), from the Opposition ranks, to participate in their protest against the contentious law.

“In Patna, leaders from JD(U), RJD, Congress, and Lok Janshakti Party, including the Chief Minister of Bihar, have been invited. In Andhra Pradesh, invitations have been sent to the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP), YSR Congress, Congress, and left parties,” it further said.

The AIMPLB has chalked out details plans for pan-India protest against the Waqf reforms and will organise sit-ins and protest rallies to bolster its opposition against the bill, in the days to come.

“While the sit-in protest has largely been planned in state capitals, rallies will also be taken out in cities like Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Malerkotla (Punjab), and Ranchi,” it added.

The Muslim body will also seek to build public opinion against the Waqf Amendments, by pushing campaigns on social media and initiating hashtag drives on X (formerly Twitter). The group also plans to submit memorandums to the President through District Magistrates.

S.Q.R. Ilyas, AIMPLB spokesperson also expressed gratitude to the Muslim organisations, civil society groups, and leaders from Dalit, Adivasi, OBC, and other minority communities for making the Delhi demonstration a big success.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.