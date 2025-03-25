AIFF Futsal Committee proposes men’s and women’s club championships in June

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) The landscape of Indian futsal is set for a major transformation as the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Futsal Committee convened on Tuesday to lay out ambitious plans for the sport’s future. With growing enthusiasm among players and fans, the committee aims to expand competitive opportunities and develop a clear roadmap for futsal in India.

Chaired by Mulrajsinh Chudasama, the virtual meeting saw key participation from AIFF secretary general Anilkumar, deputy chairperson Amit Deb, and committee members Krishna Pada Sarkar, Palam Acharji, and Naresh Singh Rana.

“Futsal is growing rapidly in India, and we have seen increasing excitement among players to participate in competitive futsal. It is our intention to give them more games and exposure,” said Chudasama.

One of the key proposals put forth was the simultaneous organisation of the AIFF Women’s Futsal Club Championship alongside the men’s event. The committee has tentatively scheduled the tournaments for the first week of June, marking a significant step toward gender equality in the sport.

"As we launch the AIFF Women’s Futsal Club Championship, we hope to create equal opportunities for women players. In the future, we want to see top teams competing in a futsal league, strengthening the sport's foundation in India," Chudasama added.

The championship will serve a dual purpose - not only providing competitive action but also helping scout talent for the Indian futsal national team. With the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 qualifiers scheduled from September 16-24, the tournament will play a crucial role in team selection.

Looking further ahead, the committee explored the possibility of launching a professional futsal league from next year. As more states initiate their own leagues, AIFF sees an opportunity to create a structured, nationwide competition that could elevate Indian futsal to new heights.

