AIFF extends Indian men’s football coach Igor Stimac’s contract till 2026

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) All India Football Federation has decided to extend men’s football team coach Igor Stimac’s contract till 2026.

After India's early exit from the Asian Games, Stimac hinted at his intention to continue his stay in India, but only on the condition that he is supported in his vision for the national team.

Earlier talking to reporters in Hangzhou, Stimac stated, “I will decide in the next 48 hours sitting down with the right people. They know what I’m looking for. It’s not about money.

“It’s about whether are we capable of providing time for the national team to be together and work together. If we want to go higher, I need time to work with my players. I cannot do it without time provided to work with them,” he added.

The extension includes an option to automatically extend the contract period by two years in case India qualifies for the next round of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

In a shocking change, Mahesh Gawli, the assistant coach of the senior men’s team, was appointed as the head coach of the men’s U23 team

India qualified in consecutive editions of the AFC Asian Cup for the first time, in 2022. Later, in October 2022, the AIFF extended his contract till the end of the tournament.

Almost a year later, that stay was officially extended, confirming his stay with the Blue Tigers for the next four years.

Stimac, a member of Croatia, took charge of the Indian team in 2019 and since then has won four major titles with the side, including two SAFF Championships.

The Indian men’s team will next be in action at the Merdeka Cup next week, focussing more on the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers, next month.

