AI-generated song mocking Trump's latest arrest tops iTunes chart

Washington, Aug 30 (IANS) A parody rap song that features an AI-generated Donald Trump mocking the former US President's latest arrest in an alleged racketeering case to overturn the outcome of Georgia's vote count in the 2020 presidential election, has landed a No. 2 spot on the iTunes chart.

'First Day Out' by artist Hi-Rez, who masquerades as “Trump the Don”, has skyrocketed to the top of the iTunes Hip-Hop charts since it was released last week as the former President was taking his infamous mug shot inside a Georgia jail, reports The New York Post.

In the digital imitation, Hi-Rez imagines how Trump must have felt after being booked and released on bond over charges of trying to overturn the 2020 election in the state.

“Out on bail, out on bail. I won’t see inside a cell,” the eerily-accurate AI-generated voice chants.

“Imma beat them RICO charges. And if I go to prison. You can’t do me like the Clintons. I’ll be laid up, eating steak with Secret Service chillin'.”

The track, which garnered 3 million views on X, also mentioned the media frenzy surrounding Trump's mug shot, and how the 2024 presidential hopeful leaned into the attention by turning it into a symbol of rebellion against the Democrats.

“These DA’s acting silly. My mugshot is worth a billi. Sold some merch and made a milli.”

Meanwhile, the parody has gained heavy circulation on social media platforms.

Donald Trump Jr. also applauded the song, calling it “hilarious”.

On August 24, the former President had surrendered at a county jail in Georgia. He was arrested and released on bail.

Trump was made to pose for the procedural mugshot, like some of the 18 co-accused, including his former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who had surrendered and everyone else who went through this process.

He will be arraigned -- his first appearance in a court in connection with this case -- in September.

The proceedings will be aired live as is the practice, unlike the previous three cases in which he was arrested and released.

The first case is in New York in which Trump is accused of falsifying business records in regards to payment of hush money to an adult film star. It's a state case.

The second and the third are federal cases that charge him with mishandling confidential papers -- being tried in Florida -- and involvement in the January 6 -- being litigated in Washington D.C. -- attempt to prevent the US Congress from certifying Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 Presidential election.

The Georgia case is the fourth.

Despite the former President facing 91 charges in all, he still leads the Republican race for the party nomination for the 2024 presidential election by a wide margin.

He also skipped the first of primary debates in Milwaukee on August 23.

