Ahead of loyalty test in ‘Roadies’, contestants express doubts about new gangs

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) After the gang dissolution, and the formation of new gangs on such an abrupt notice, both gang leaders and contestants are bewildered. Amid that, several contestants, who got swapped into different gangs and will now have to be partners with people they actively dislike, have expressed their own doubts, but are hoping for things to go well ahead of the new loyalty test.

Piyu expressed her sadness among leaving Gautam Gulati’s gang and wrote a lengthy message: “Sad to leave the lovely GG gang. But saath me Prince sir ki gang hone ka pride bhi hain, despite any obstacles.”

She added: “Will always be a gang player, always have been. I hope Prince bhai saath de, show ke andar ho ya bahar. Dil se mante hain aapko, sirf zubaan se nahin.

“Prince bhai ke liye pura 100% denge. Kuch boundaries, bass vo pass na ho. Khayal rakhna mera Prince bhai, khud choose kiya hai apne mujhe.”

Piyu’s swapping was perhaps the biggest focal point of the last episode, because after Prince swapped Akriti to acquire Piyu in order to strengthen his gang, a lot of doubts were raised immediately.

This is because Priyanka is also a member of the Prince gang, and it is no secret that the two don’t get along with each other.

Akriti speaking on the dissolution wrote: “Honestly I felt very bad in yesterday’s episode, but this is roadies and the show must go on. So in past I have performed well and now I’m in Gautam Gang I’ll show people that how strong I am. I won’t speak much I will let my performance speak rest of it.”

Rajveer, who doesn’t get along well with Rishab expressed his doubts and wrote: “New Gang Old Me. Will this gang be lucky for me?”

Other contestants, such as Vashu and Bhoomika also wished their old gangs farewell, and while having expressed their own doubts have said that they will do their best to play the game, as best as they can.

The new loyalty test will be coming soon, which will test just how these new contestants get along with one another. To watch the loyalty test, viewers can watch ‘MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand’ on MTV and JioCinema.

