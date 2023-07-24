After being sacked as minister, Gudha to reveal secrets of 'Lal Diary'

Jaipur, July 24 (IANS) Former Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Singh Gudha's announcement that he will reveal secrets of 'Lal diary' in the state assembly on Monday, has left political leaders and common man guessing.

After his dismissal as Minister, Gudha, since Sunday, has been talking about this diary.

Hitting out at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Gudha said: "If I would not have been there that day, you would have been in jail and not on Chief Minister's post."

Gudha further reminded the chief minister that he himself had also said on his son's birthday that "if Rajendra Gudha would have not been there, I would not have been the Chief Minister".

Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony at village Bamlas in Udaipurwati of Jhunjhunu district on Sunday, Gudha said: "Hey Chief Minister, that day you had told me, everything is in my hands. On that day, if Rajendra Gudha had not brought out the red diary after going to the ninth floor, amidst 150 CRPF jawans, by breaking open the gate, you would have been in jail today."

Expressing his disappointment, Gudha asked the chief minister: "What did I say... I just said that women are being raped in Rajasthan. You sent me to the assembly so that I speak the truth."

Gudha said: "Our sisters and daughters voted for me and sent me to the assembly. Pointing towards the women, he said - I have reached the assembly with your vote. I am the representative of the people of this Udaipurvati. Till my death, I will keep fighting for the people with all my might."

The former minister said: "We helped them in the year 2008 and in 2018 to form the Congress government in the desert state. Congress did not have a majority. We helped them in coming to power by bringing MLAs from other party into the Congress' fold."

Gudha, a former BSP MLA had defected to Congress along with six BSP MLAs in 2008 and helped it form the government in Rajasthan.

In 2013, he fought the election on a Congress ticket and faced defeat after which he went back to BSP. Gudha contested election on BSP ticket and won the polls. However, this time too, he ditched the party and switched to the Congress along with five MLAs.

"RPCC president Govind Singh Dotasra says that Rajendra Gudha is associated with BJP. I say that there is no problem if Vasundhara ji (BJP leader) and Gehlot ji meet, but when BJP MP Narendra Khichar and I sit here, there is a problem," Gudha added.

