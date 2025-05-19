After arrest stay, will Vijay Shah attend special Cabinet meet in Indore tomorrow?

Bhopal, May 19 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh cabinet is set to hold a special meeting at the historic Rajwada Palace in Indore on Tuesday, sparking speculation over whether Tribal Welfare Minister Vijay Shah will attend.

Shah, a senior BJP leader, has remained absent from both his office and residence for the past week after his controversial remark referring to Colonel Sofiya Qureshi as a "sister of terrorists" led to outrage.

His prolonged absence from public events has led to questions over whether he will attend Tuesday’s high-profile cabinet session.

The special meeting has been convened to mark the culmination of the 300th birth anniversary celebrations of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is expected to announce a host of public welfare projects during the cabinet meeting.

This is reportedly the first time since Independence that a cabinet meeting will take place at Rajwada Palace, the iconic seat of the Holkar dynasty. Before 1947, Yashwantrao Holkar III used to hold meetings with his council of ministers in the palace's Darbar Hall.

Ahilyabai Holkar, who ruled the Malwa region from 1767 to 1795, is remembered for her administrative acumen, philanthropy, and deep religious devotion.

Earlier on Monday, the Supreme Court stayed Vijay Shah's arrest until May 28. This has increased the likelihood that he will attend the cabinet meeting. However, the opposition Congress has strongly objected to the possibility of Shah’s participation.

During Monday’s hearing, the Supreme Court firmly rejected Shah’s apology, calling it a calculated attempt to escape accountability. The bench directed the Madhya Pradesh DGP to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case.

The SIT will be headed by an officer of Inspector General (IG) rank, include one woman officer, and have two other members of Superintendent of Police (SP) rank or above.

The court also criticized Shah’s comments, calling them “crass” and “thoughtless,” and emphasised the responsibilities of public figures.

“You are a public figure, a seasoned politician. You must weigh your words when you speak,” the bench said, adding that Shah’s remarks were on the verge of becoming abusive.

As the state government prepares for this symbolic meeting, all eyes will be on whether Vijay Shah joins his cabinet colleagues at Rajwada on Tuesday.

