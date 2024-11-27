Africa's internally displaced population triples in 15 years: report

Nairobi, Nov 27 (IANS) The number of internally displaced people (IDPs) in Africa has tripled to 35 million by 2023 since the adoption of a landmark treaty 15 years ago to address the issue, according to a new report by the Internal Displacement Monitoring Center (IDMC).

The report noted that this figure accounts for nearly half of the world's total IDPs, Xinhua news agency reported.

IDMC Director Alexandra Bilak said the displacement situation in Africa is absolutely critical, but not hopeless. "There are many good examples on the continent of governments working to address its root causes. It's important for them to keep ownership of this issue and the international community to support their efforts."

The report, titled "Internal Displacement in Africa: An Overview of Trends and Developments (2009-2023)," acknowledges progress by African governments but concludes that these efforts remain insufficient. Rising conflict and violence continue to drive the majority of displacement, with disasters also contributing to an increasing number of forced displacements.

According to the report, out of Africa's 35 million IDPs, 32.5 million were displaced by conflict and violence, with 80 percent concentrated in just five countries: the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Somalia, and Sudan.

The IDMC said the adoption of the African Union Convention for the Protection and Assistance of Internally Displaced Persons in Africa, or the Kampala Convention, in 2009 marked a milestone in addressing internal displacement. When it entered into force on Dec. 6, 2012, it became the first and only legally binding regional treaty addressing all causes and phases of internal displacement.

Bilak said addressing displacement and helping people rebuild their lives require not only short-term relief but also long-term investments. "To reverse the trends and keep the promise of the Kampala Convention alive for the next 15 years, governments must redouble commitments to addressing displacement's underlying drivers through peace-building, climate action, and sustainable development," he said.

While some African countries have developed national policies and invested significantly in protecting and assisting IDPs under the convention, the report pointed out that escalating conflicts and a changing climate have made it difficult for governments to keep pace.

"Helping them find solutions to their displacement is part and parcel of reaching a country's development goals," added Bilak.

