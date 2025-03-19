Adani, PGTI to launch Invitational Golf Championship

Ahmedabad, March 19 (IANS) The Adani Group is set to enter Indian professional golf with the launch of ‘Adani Invitational Golf Championship 2025’, in partnership with the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), the official sanctioning body of men’s professional golf in India.

The inaugural tournament, offering a Rs 1.5 crore prize pool, will be held at Jaypee Greens Golf & Spa Resort, Greater Noida, from April 1-4, marking PGTI's return to the venue after 11 years.

This Adani Group initiative intends to promote and broaden golf's accessibility and elevate its status as a mainstream sport, and also to cultivate the next generation of global champions from India.

The partnership extends to the establishment of a joint Adani-PGTI golf training academy at Belvedere Golf & Country Club in Ahmedabad. This initiative aligns with Adani's commitment to grassroots development and supports India's 2036 Olympic bid.

"We are delighted to join hands with Kapil Dev Ji and the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) to contribute to the growth of Indian professional golf,” said Pranav Adani, director, Adani Enterprises Limited. “Our goal is to cultivate Indian global champions in golf. We are committed to enhancing accessibility to golf, promoting greater participation and offering world-class training and playing opportunities.” he added.

Kapil Dev, president of the PGTI, thanked the Adani Group for extending support to professional golf in India with the launch of the Adani Invitational Golf Championship 2025. "The backing of the Adani Group, one of the world’s biggest business houses, will help the PGTI produce more champion golfers from India who will make the country proud on the international stage. I expect to see golf fans in big numbers following their favourite players on the course during the tournament," he said.

Terming the Adani Invitational Golf Championship 2025 as a watershed moment for the PGTI, Amandeep Johl, CEO, PGTI, said, “This association will raise the stature of the Tour. We thank the Adani Group, our title sponsors, for sharing PGTI’s vision of creating more playing opportunities for Indian professionals. With an attractive prize purse, outstanding playing conditions at the Jaypee Greens Golf & Spa Resort and a top-notch field vying for the title, one can expect a spectacular week of golfing action at the eagerly awaited Adani Invitational Golf Championship 2025.”

A pre-tournament event will be held on March 29 at The Belvedere Golf & Country Club, Ahmedabad. Along with this event, five leading PGTI professionals will conduct a golf clinic that will introduce the sport to 50 children from The Adani International School.

