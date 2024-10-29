Adani Enterprises Ltd clocks 6.6 times net profit growth at Rs 1,741 crore in Q2

Ahmedabad, Oct 29 (IANS) Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), the flagship company of the diversified Adani Group, on Tuesday, reported an impressive 6.6 times net profit growth at Rs 1,741 crore in the second quarter this fiscal (Q2 FY25), from Rs 228 crore in the year-ago period.

For the first six months of this fiscal (H1 FY25), the company posted 2.5 times net profit growth at Rs 3,196 crore, from Rs 902 crore last fiscal. The company’s revenue increased by 14 per cent to Rs 49,263 crore in H1 FY25.

Adani Enterprises Ltd clocked the highest half-yearly EBITDA in the April-September period -- increased by 47 per cent to Rs 8,654 crore -- as consolidated PBT (profit before tax) rose by 137 per cent to Rs 4,644 crore, driven by continued strong operational performance by the Adani New Industries Ltd (ANIL) ecosystem and airports.

The emerging core infra businesses recorded half-yearly EBITDA of Rs 5,233 crore with an increase of 85 per cent on a year-on-year basis on the back of robust operational performance, the company said in a statement.

“Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) continues to focus on investing in logistics, energy transition and adjacent sectors that are core to the economic growth of the country. This record-breaking half-year performance has been led by Adani New Industries Ltd (ANIL) and Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) with their rapid growth in capacity additions and asset utilisation,” said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group.

“Our focus on execution of greenfield projects in ANIL across three giga-scale integrated manufacturing plants and the accelerated development of Navi Mumbai International Airport are driving these robust results,” Gautam Adani added.

AEL has raised Rs 4,200 crore through qualified institutional placement (QIP) which was subscribed with participation from international and domestic investors.

The company and its subsidiaries have also raised Rs 3,874 crore through issuances of NCDs which were subscribed by a diversified set of investors.

“AEL is poised to repeat this turbo growth across data centres, roads, metals and materials and specialised manufacturing. AEL continues to invest in innovative technology across its platforms to support this high growth phase,” said Gautam Adani.

