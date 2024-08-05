Action against MLA, his son only after CID report in SI death case: K’taka HM

Bengaluru, Aug 5 (IANS) Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Monday said that action will be taken against Congress MLA and his son only if the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) implicates them in the case.

“The case is being investigated by the CID. Let the report come out first. We will initiate action if there is a role of the Congress MLA and his son,” the state Home Minister told media persons.

He said that the government is also looking forward to the post-mortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death, adding that once they (government) get the report people will come to know the cause of death.

The state Home Minister also announced that the Karnataka government would employ the wife of the deceased police officer.

“I will meet the family soon and we have decided to give employment in the government service to the deceased’s wife. We will ensure that the family gets compensation as well as the government job,” he said.

The suspicious death of a 35-year-old Sub-Inspector (SI) at his residence stirred a major controversy after his family alleged mental torture by a local Congress MLA.

The family alleged that the deceased SI Parashurama had given Rs 30 lakh for a posting at the Yadgir city police station to the MLA.

However, before he completed one year, Parashurama was transferred to the cybercrime police station.

The MLA had allegedly demanded Rs 30 lakh more from the SI to allow him to continue his posting at the Yadgir city police station.

The deceased officer’s wife Shwetha has lodged a police complaint against local Congress MLA Channareddy Patil Tunnur and his son Pampanna Gouda, holding them responsible for the death of her husband.

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) R Ashoka and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy have criticised the state government over the development and questioned Home Minister G. Parameshwara and Siddaramaiah on their claims of being champions of Dalits.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.