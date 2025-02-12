Abhishek Kapoor on 'Fitoor' turning 9: This one will always have my heart

Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS) It has already been nine years since Abhishek Kapoor's musical romantic drama, "Fitoor" reached the cinema halls. Featuring Tabu, Katrina Kaif, and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead, the project was released on 12 February 2016.

Commemorating the special occasion, Abhishek Kapoor dropped some behind-the-scene photographs from "Fitoor" on IG. He further penned a heartfelt note, sharing his experience about working on the drama.

Abhishek Kapoor wrote, "9 Years of Fitoor...A film set is a world of its own. It moves in controlled chaos, each moment pieced together by countless hands, every shot shaped by instinct, precision, and trust. Fitoor was a film built on passion. Every frame, every performance, and every movement of the camera was crafted with care. And at the heart of it all was the vision, to bring a love story alive with poetry, fire, and madness."

The director added, "On set, you don’t just direct a film. You guide, you listen, you create. You become the keeper of the world you’re building, moving between actors, cinematographers, technicians, and moments that may never come again. It’s a dance between control and surrender, between knowing exactly what you want and discovering something new in the process."

Applauding leads Katrina Kaif, Tabu, and Aditya Roy Kapur, the filmmaker shared, "Aditya brought a quiet intensity to Noor, carrying the weight of love and longing in every frame. Katrina embodied Firdaus with grace, fire, and a mystery that made her unforgettable. And then there was Tabu; Haider Begum, a character woven with heartbreak and power. She didn’t just play a role; she left a presence that lingers, haunting and mesmerizing, long after the film ends."

He concluded by saying, "Today, as Fitoor completes 9 years, I look back at these moments on set; the ones where it all came together, where everyone around me poured their soul into making this film what it was. To the cast, the crew, and everyone who made Fitoor possible, this one will always have my heart."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.