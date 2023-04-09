Abhishek Bachchan shares a special memory with mother Jaya on her b'day

New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has wished his mother and veteran actress and politician Jaya Bachchan on her birthday. He shared a throwback picture with her and mentioned that it was taken during the music launch of his debut film, 'Refugee', which was released in 2000.

While sharing a photograph with a 74-year-old actress, born on April 9, 1948, who made her acting debut at the age of 15 with the great filmmaker Satyajit Ray in his Bengali film 'Mahanagar', Abhishek wrote in the caption: "Not the best photo, I know. But, the emotion is loud and clear!! To the first and everlasting love of any child..Ma.! Happy birthday, Ma.I love you."

Abhishek spoke further about the photograph and the time it was taken: "This is a photo from my first official public function as an actor. The music launch of my first film, Refugee. I hope I continue to give her reason to be proud of me."

Jaya Bachchan is considered as the most remarkable actress of her time. She worked with talented and established actors like Sanjeev Kumar, Dharmendra, and Randhir Kapoor. She first acted with megastar and her husband Amitabh Bachchan in 'Bansi Birju' in 1972.

In fact, when Big B was not that established actor and many of his films failed at the box office, she agreed to work with him in 'Zanjeer' in 1973. She later worked with him in many successful films like 'Abhimaan', 'Chupke Chupke', 'Mili', and 'Sholay'. Her other notable works include, 'Anamika' with Sanjeev Kumar, 'Kora Kagaz' with Vijay Anand, 'Shor' with Manoj Kumar, among others.

