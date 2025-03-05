Aarushi Nishank slams false reports of undergoing plastic surgery

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Actress and producer Aarushi Nishank slammed social media trolls for creating false narratives about her undergoing plastic surgery.

A section of netizens spread false reports that Aarushi Nishank underwent plastic surgery. When asked about this, she fired back.

“These faceless people have no integrity and life whatsoever. They don’t shy away by even an iota when it comes to shaming a self-made woman for no reason. If someone isn’t well-groomed, you criticize them for not being up to the mark as an entertainment industry professional, and on the other hand, if someone does everything right—from grooming to fitness to aesthetic photoshoots—you accuse them of not being a natural beauty and getting stuff done on their face. This random judgment needs to stop."

She added, "I might not be perfect—nobody is—but I can proudly say that whatever I am, that’s my natural self. I haven’t done any Botox, fillers, or anything else. So why are these false narratives being created anyway? I have had enough, and I had to react because sometimes, silence is considered a weakness. To each their own, and while getting plastic surgery done is an individual’s personal choice, I can only talk about myself and say loud and clear that I haven’t got one and neither am I interested in getting one. So let these rumours be put to rest forever and ever.”

Being a proud Uttarakhandi, Aarushi Nishank emphasized how people from her region are naturally blessed with good skin and beauty. She stated, “We are Uttarakhandi people—we are naturally beautiful and blessed to have good skin. All we have to do is take care of our outer and inner beauty, and that’s what I choose over Botox and surgeries.”

On the work front, Aarushi Nishank will next be a part of the much-awaited project "Tarini". The film revolves around the incredible journey of the all-women Navy crew who sailed across the globe, showcasing courage, determination, and resilience.

