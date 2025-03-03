AAP MP Arora raises concerns of industry with Punjab CM

Chandigarh, March 3 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjeev Arora on Monday met Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann ahead of the Cabinet meeting to discuss key concerns faced by the industrial sector.

During the meeting, Arora conveyed challenges highlighted by prominent industry associations, emphasising the government’s commitment to resolving these issues.

Speaking to the media after the announcement of new OTS scheme, Arora expressed gratitude to AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister Mann, and the Industry Minister for their proactive approach in addressing industrial concerns.

“I am thankful to our national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, our Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the Industry Minister for introducing progressive schemes for the industry, particularly OTS scheme for pending cases in PSIEC. I approached them regarding some critical issues raised by the industrial sector, and they immediately agreed to address these concerns,” Arora said.

Arora, the Ludhiana (West) assembly seat candidate, which will soon go to the bypoll, said he had engaged with three major industry associations to compile a list of pressing issues.

“The associations told me that most of their issues had already been resolved since the AAP government came to power. However, they unanimously raised one key demand: implementation of the one-time settlement (OTS) scheme for pending cases of disputes related to enhanced land costs and pending payments,” Arora said.

Explaining the importance of the OTS scheme, Arora said: “Industries faced challenges in obtaining loans and approvals from banks due to pending dues, and were often harassed by other departments. Our government took a historic step by implementing the OTS scheme at a flat interest rate of just eight per cent which will benefit the industry immensely.”

Highlighting the financial relief provided by the scheme, MP Arora said: “Industry representatives have calculated that they will save Rs 2,160 per square yard due to this initiative. This benefit will directly strengthen their financial position and improve their balance sheets.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.