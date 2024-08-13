AAP to launch 'Aapka MLA Aapke Dwar' programme in Punjab

Chandigarh, Aug 13 (IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will launch the 'Aapka MLA Aapke Dwar' programme in Punjab. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday convened a meeting with party MLAs and MPs to discuss this initiative and related matters.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the development work in each constituency and discussed it with the respective MLAs.

After the meeting, AAP MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer told the media that the people of Punjab have high expectations from their elected representatives.

He highlighted that understanding the issues faced by the people requires direct interaction, and as directed by CM Bhagwant Mann, the party's MLAs are committed to engaging with the public personally.

He said, similar to the 'Sarkar Aapke Dwar' (government at your doorstep) programme being run by the government in Punjab, where officials visit villages to address and resolve issues directly, the MLAs will now also visit people's houses to address their concerns.

Regarding the Rajpura-Chandigarh railway connectivity, Hayer criticised Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Bittu.

Hayer found Bittu's response "dubious", as Bittu claimed that the Punjab government's failure to provide land was causing delays in the railway project.

Bittu's request for free land, despite the high cost of land in the area, raises questions about his intentions, said Hayer.

AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang said in the meeting, the Chief Minister solicited feedback from all the MLAs regarding the work done by the AAP government over the past two and a half years and provided guidelines for future action.

He said reviewing performance and setting future direction is common among all political parties and governments.

Regarding relations with the Central government, Kang urged the Centre to change its attitude towards Punjab and to end any sense of revenge it has against the state.

He emphasised that this shift is necessary for the successful completion of development projects and work.

On the issue of law and order, Kang said the government is addressing it with seriousness and highlighted that the law and order situation in Punjab has significantly improved compared to before the formation of the AAP government in the state.

