Haryana will be made a hub of manufacturing: CM Nayab Singh Saini

Gurugram, April 18 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Friday that moving forward with the resolution of building a ‘Viksit Bharat,’ Haryana will be made a hub of manufacturing in the coming days. In the last 10 years, due to industry-friendly and labour welfare policies, Haryana has established itself as one of the most progressive industrial power centres of India, he said.

The Chief Minister said this while addressing a post-budget meeting with representatives of the industry at the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs in Manesar.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi dreams of a developed India by 2047.

To fulfill this resolution, the budget of the Department of Industry and Commerce has been increased to over Rs 1,848 crore in this year's budget, which is 129 per cent more than last time.

He said suggestions from representatives of the industry, especially construction, textiles, startups, etc., have also been included in this year's budget.

The representatives of the industry who attended the meeting also thanked the Chief Minister for including their suggestions in the budget.

"The Haryana government has included several measures in the budget of the current financial year to improve the quality of life of industrial workers. 300 Atal Kisan Shramik Canteens will be opened in all industrial areas to meet the residential needs of the workers so that they can get nutritious food at reasonable rates," the CM said.

He further said Haryana will become a manufacturing hub by keeping industrial policies at the centre in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and the objective of ‘Make in Haryana'.

"Haryana is today ranked fifth in the country in GST collection on the strength of the progress of its industrial institutions. Being surrounded on three sides by the National Capital Region, our geographical location provides unique connectivity with neighboring states like Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. This proximity gives businesses access to large consumer markets and excellent logistics infrastructure. This strategic advantage attracts global investors to our state," he asserted.

The Chief Minister said the Haryana government has implemented several important measures, like the Haryana Enterprises and Employment Policy-2020, to create a business-friendly environment and encourage investment.

"To ensure a simple and smooth approval process for investors, the Haryana government has established online single-window clearance systems, which have helped us to get ranked among the top states in the Ease of Doing Business Index," he added.

He said in the above system, all approvals are being provided to the applicant within a period of 15 days. If there are some deficiencies in the documents of the concerned person, a period of 30 days has been set to remove them. More than 150 services from more than 40 departments are being provided online through this portal.

"To make the industrial policy more business-friendly, the government has made a provision in the current budget for the new industrial policy and simplification of HSIIDC's EMP. On the lines of IMT Kharkhoda, 10 new Industrial Model Townships (IMTs) will be developed in Haryana, for which the demand for land will be registered by HSIIDC on the e-Bhoomi portal," he said.

He said that the work is going on to make the land pooling and land partnership policy attractive in the state so that landholders can get equal benefit of development.

New industrial townships will be developed as world-class smart industrial parks, which will meet the present and future needs of our industry. He said that recognising the necessity of startups and their important role in economic development, the Haryana government has set a target to set up incubation centers in every industrial estate in this year's budget.

These centres will provide the necessary infrastructure, guidance, and financing opportunities to young entrepreneurs so that they can turn their innovations into successful businesses.

Industry and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh said the industries of the state will also progress rapidly.

He said that tenders for roads, sewerage, cleanliness, etc., have been issued in all the industrial estate areas of the state. Work on this demand of industrial organizations will start within the next three months, and it will be completed within six months.

"A new policy is also being prepared to promote industries under which new industrial areas will be opened," he said.

Singh appealed to the representatives of the industry who attended the program to contribute to environmental protection. Describing polythene as a big threat to the environment, he said we should look for new alternatives for packing so that we can make the environment clean in the coming time. Also, we must use environmentally friendly material in our daily work, he added.

