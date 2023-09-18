AAP issues whip to RS MPs, asks them to remain present in special session

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) Ahead of the five-day special session of Parliament, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday issued a three-line whip to all its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House.

In a three line whip to the Rajya Sabha MPs, party MP Sushil Kumar Gupta said, “All members of the Aam Aadmi Party in the Rajya Sabha are hereby informed that some very important issues will be taken up in the Rajya Sabha in the upcoming special session.

“In view of this, all members of the Aam Aadmi Party are requested to be positively present in the House from 11 a.m. onwards until the adjournment of the House from 18 September to 22 September 2023 and support the stand of the party,“ Gupta added.

During the Monsoon Session, AAP Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh were suspended.

