77 per cent of Israelis worry about climate change: survey

Jerusalem, Nov 10 (IANS) A total of 77 per cent of Israelis are concerned about climate change, according to a new survey published Sunday by Ben Gurion University (BGU).

The survey, conducted by the BGU's National Institute for Climate Policy Research among 1,180 participants in Israel between June 26-30, also found that 36 percent of the respondents agreed to eat less meat for environmental protection, 33 percent to travel more by public transport, and 24 percent to fly less.

A total of 63 per cent of the respondents said they trust science and scientists regarding climate change information, the survey showed.

Examining differences between gender opinions, the survey found that while 85 percent of women expressed concern about an increase in air pollution from human activities, 69 per cent of men shared the same concern.

Moreover, women are more supportive of promoting policies to reduce climate change and more willing to change their behaviors to address it than men, the survey said, Xinhua news agency reported.

