7 in 10 Indian business leaders to prioritise adoption of AI tools in 2025: Report

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) Amid the rising influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Generative AI, a new report on Wednesday showed that 7 in 10 or 70 per cent of business leaders in India aim to prioritise adoption of AI tools in 2025.

The report from professional networking platform LinkedIn showed that workplace transformation is accelerating at an unprecedented pace. About 10 per cent of workers hired globally in 2024 hold job titles that didn’t exist in 2000.

Roles like sustainability manager, AI engineer, data scientist, social media manager, and customer success manager are now commonplace, revealed the report based on a study of more than 5,000 global business leaders from 11 countries including India.

And the speed of transformation is only set to increase. It showed that 82 per cent of leaders in India agree that the pace of change at work is speeding up.

The benefits of embracing AI go well beyond increased productivity. The data showed that employees proficient in Generative AI are 20x more likely to develop essential soft skills like professional networking, personal branding, design thinking and creativity, and emotional intelligence -- key qualities that drive success in today’s competitive workplace.

“AI is transforming the workplace like never before. While nearly 82 per cent of professionals in India are feeling the impact of rapid change, it’s encouraging to see more companies committed to navigating this shift. As we look to 2025, businesses are increasingly prioritising AI adoption, alongside meaningful investments in upskilling and reskilling their people,” said Ruchee Anand, India Head, LinkedIn Talent Solutions.

“Embracing AI is not just about keeping pace; it’s about empowering teams, fostering innovation, and creating resilient workforces ready to thrive. Now is the moment for organisations to champion AI, commit to skill development, and lead confidently into the future of work,” she added.

The report further highlighted that in India, 69 per cent of HR professionals report that expectations of them at work have never been higher. Additionally, 6 in 10 admit that experience alone is no longer enough to stay competitive, with over half acknowledging that career growth now depends on embracing AI.

