6 people to receive 'Gaurav Samman' during UP Foundation Day celebrations to be held from today

Lucknow, Jan 24 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government will felicitate the prestigious Uttar Pradesh Gaurav Samman on six distinguished individuals this year during the state's foundation day celebrations, which will take place from January 24 (Friday) to January 26 (Sunday) at Awadh Shilp Gram in Lucknow.

The grand celebration in Lucknow will be graced by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Governor Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The six awardees include: Krishnakant Shukla from Varanasi; Himanshu Gupta from Vrindavan, Mathura; Manish Verma from Kanpur; Krishna Yadav from Bulandshahr; Colonel Subhash Deshwal from Bulandshahr; and Dr Jai Singh from Bahraich.

Along with the main event, a variety of programmes will be held throughout the state, including at Sector-7 of Maha Kumbh, Noida Shilpgram, and in all 75 districts.

Talking to reporters, State Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh said that the theme for Uttar Pradesh Day 2025 is "Development and Heritage: Uttar Pradesh on the Path to Progress".

The activities will include exhibitions, seminars, conferences, cultural programs, competitions, and roadshows organised by various departments, all reflecting this theme.

Uttar Pradesh Day will be celebrated on January 24, followed by National Tourism Day and Voter Awareness Day on January 25, and Republic Day on January 26, all with great enthusiasm and grandeur, he added.

Special exhibitions will highlight the state's heritage and development. A tribute to former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, on his centenary year, will showcase significant moments from his life, he said.

Other exhibits will commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, the legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and themes such as "Our Constitution, Our Pride," Singh added.

Visitors can explore exhibitions featuring arts, crafts, and products from all 75 districts under the 'One District, One Product' scheme. Food courts will offer a chance to savour diverse regional cuisines, Singh said.

Six exceptional individuals from different fields will be honoured with the Uttar Pradesh Gaurav Samman.

Each recipient will receive a prize of ₹11 lakh, a certificate of appreciation, and a shawl, the Minister said.

Uttar Pradesh Day 2025 will be celebrated on January 24. The annual celebration marks the day that the United Provinces was renamed Uttar Pradesh. The celebration of UP Diwas was first initiated by the Uttar Pradesh government in 2017 and has been an annual commemoration ever since.

The celebration of Uttar Pradesh Day was proposed by Governor Ram Naik in 1950. Uttar Pradesh is known to be India's most populated state, which holds special significance from a political point of view. The celebration is sure to be marked with great fervour and enthusiasm by people across the state

