5th Test: Skipper Bumrah elects to bat as India win toss against Australia

Sydney, Jan 3 (IANS) Fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is captaining India in the fifth Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test as the visitors’ won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia at a cloudy Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

Australia are currently leading the five-match series 2-1, and Bumrah said after winning the toss, "Our captain has shown his leadership and opted to rest. It shows the unity in our team. Whatever is in the teams best interest we are looking to do that." Rohit had been under pressure to perform in the series, where he has averaged just six with the bat.

Bumrah also said Shubman Gill and Prasidh Krishna come in for Rohit and injured Akash Deep in India’s playing eleven. This is Prasidh's last Test played was against South Africa in the Cape Town Test in January 2024, while Gill is slotted at number three, with KL Rahul to open alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal.

"We've played some really good cricket in this series. The last match was pretty exciting. hopefully we can put up a good show. It seems to be some grass. It doesn't look to have too many demons or look too spicy. Obviously there will be a challenge with the new ball but if you get through it's always a good batting track,” he added.

Seam-bowling all-rounder Beau Webster has been handed cap number 469 and is replacing Mitchell Marsh in the playing eleven. "We were going to bat as well. But overcast conditions so hopefully we can get the ball to swing around a bit. All the boys have pulled up well after a short turnaround,” said Australia captain Pat Cummins.

Playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah (captain), Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, and Scott Boland

