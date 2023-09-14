4-yr-old girl raped, murdered in UP

Farrukhabad, Sep 14 (IANS) A four-year-old girl was raped and murdered in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad district, police said, adding that a man has been arrested and a juvenile detained in connection to the crime.

According to the police, the victim was playing outside her house on Wednesday when she went missing.

Her family members, along with locals, searched for the girl and later spotted a pack of dogs in a nearby field.

She was later found in the nearby fields, after which police were informed and the child's identity was confirmed.

A senior police official said rape was confirmed after forensic investigations into the case were completed.

Meanwhile, the family members of the minor expressed suspicion over a young man and held him responsible for the act.

The accused, when detained, confessed to his crime after the police questioned him.

He said he saw the girl wandering on a farm, from where he, along with a minor accomplice, took her to another field and raped her.

They later murdered her and dumped the body in the field, the accused told police.

