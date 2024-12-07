4 killed in truck collision in Cameroon

Yaounde, Dec 7 (IANS) At least four people were killed and several others injured in a collision that involved two trucks in Cameroon's Center Region, local police and witnesses said.

The crash occurred on early Friday in the town of Ayos in Nyong and Mfoumou Division of the region, Xinhua news agency reported.

The police said that one of the trucks transporting merchandise was trying to avoid a motorcycle, and collided with the other truck transporting containers.

The fatal victims and the injured were taken to a nearby hospital and investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident, the police said.

Some 1,500 people die in road accidents each year in the central African nation, according to the Transport Ministry.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.