30 coal blocks to be put for auction in the 12th round, says G Kishan Reddy

Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Union Minister of Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy on Friday said the coal sector plays a crucial role in India's energy future while emphasising the need to focus on green coal technologies and collaborative effort especially from the private sector to reduce imports and increase domestic coal.

At the roadshow on Investment Opportunities and Commercial Coal Mine Auctions here, the minister said the government is taking action to improve clearances for coal projects. A total of 30 coal blocks will be put for auction during the 12th round.

"With Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his office monitoring progress, the coal production is being accelerated. The government is taking transformative reforms that have led to a surge in domestic coal production, reducing our dependence on imports. The results are already visible," he remarked.

According to the minister, coal production currently stands at 937 million tonnes and is expected to achieve 1,000 million tonnes this year.

Union Minister Reddy underscored the Government's efforts to bridge the demand-supply gap and ensure uninterrupted coal availability for captive and commercial consumers. He reaffirmed that coal remains the backbone of India's energy landscape, contributing over 70 per cent to electricity generation.

He also outlined key reforms to attract private investment in commercial coal mining, enhance ease of doing business, and deploy advanced technologies such as automation and digital monitoring to optimise mining operations while minimising environmental impact.

The minister said: "As we aim for net-zero emissions by 2070, the coal sector has a big responsibility Private sector involvement is vital in driving green initiatives and embracing technologies like coal gasification."

"Our public sector undertakings will also enter into solar, wind, pump hydro and nuclear projects," he added.

He said that the government is promoting coal gasification and the bidding for the first such project will be done soon.

Coal Secretary Vikram Dev Dutt said: "The government is prioritising clean coal and alternative technologies while pushing for stronger policies."

As India moves towards becoming the world's third-largest economy and strives for Viksit Bharat 2047, the minister reaffirmed the Government's commitment to community welfare, prioritising mine safety, rehabilitation, and skill development initiatives.

Impressing upon sustainability, he highlighted the importance of the socio-economic upliftment of coal-dependent communities and said that worker safety remains a priority urging coal companies to adopt best safety practices, and eco-friendly mining practices to ensure environmental conservation and long-term sectoral stability.

