3 tourists killed in road accident in J&K’s Ganderbal

Srinagar, July 16 (IANS) Three tourists were killed on Tuesday in a road accident in Jammu & Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

Officials said that three tourists including two women were killed while a child sustained critical injuries after a vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident in Sonamarg hill station in Ganderbal.

A taxi carrying tourists to zero point on the Zojila Pass from Sonamarg skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge near Panimatha, located between Bajri Nallah and Captain Morh.

“There were four passengers on board. The driver had a miraculous escape while two women and a man died on the spot. A child has been shifted to hospital in critical condition," officials said.

“Identities of these tourists are being ascertained,” they added.

