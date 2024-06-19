3 held for killing man in road rage incident in Gurugram

Gurugram, June 19 (IANS) Three people were arrested for beating a man to death in an alleged road rage incident on the Sohna Road on June 15, Gurugram Police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the accused were identified as Vicky (35), Sagar (23), and Lalit (34) residents of Rajokri in the national Capital.

The incident came to light on June 15 after police received a call from a hospital that the victim, Deen Dayal (37) had been admitted with injuries and later died during treatment.

During the probe, it was revealed that on Saturday evening, the victim's vehicle collided with that of the accused in front of JMD Megapolis, Sector 48 Sohna Road.

The incident led to an altercation between the accused and the victim and the trio thrashed the victim brutally and left the spot as a crowd gathered.

"The victim died during treatment after suffering from injuries on June 15 in a Delhi hospital," Varun Dahiya, ACP (Crime) said.

“The police checked the CCTV footage, gathered information about their possible destination in Delhi's Rajokri area and apprehended them,” the ACP said.

An FIR under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder) was registered against the accused at the Sadar Police Station, he added.

