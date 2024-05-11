3 cops face action for forcing accused to pluck hair from beard in Rajasthan

Jaipur, May 10 (IANS) An SHO in Rajasthan's Bhilwara was transferred to the police lines while an ASI and a constable were suspended on Friday for forcing an accused to pluck hair from his beard.

The inhuman act came to light after a video surfaced on Friday morning, showing the policemen ordering an accused to sit on the floor and pluck hair from his beard.

According to sources, the cops from the Pratap Nagar police station arrested a person named Suresh Gurjar (35) from the Gulabpura area on May 8.

During his interrogation, SHO Sugan Singh asked Suresh to pluck hair from his beard, while the policemen present there made a video of the act and shared it on social media.

The accused could be seen in pain as tears kept rolling down his cheek, but it did not have any effect on the three policemen.

After the video surfaced, some people from Gurjar community, including Mandal MLA Udaylal Bhadana, met SP Rajan Dushyant and District Collector Namit Mehta and demanded action.

Taking note of the complaint, the SP sent SHO Sugan Singh to police lines and suspended ASI Mahendra Khoji and constable Banwari Lal.

