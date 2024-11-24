29 sitting MLAs defeated in Jharkhand, 40 familiar faces to be absent from Assembly this time

Ranchi, Nov 24 (IANS) The composition of Jharkhand's sixth legislative Assembly marks a significant departure from the last one as the new House will not see 40 familiar faces, reflecting notable shifts in electoral outcomes.

This time, the Assembly strength has reduced from 82 to 81. Earlier, 81 members were directly elected, while one MLA was nominated from the Anglo-Indian community by the Governor. With the abolition of the nomination system for Anglo-Indian representation, all seats are now filled through elections.

The new house will have 34 members of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, and 16, four, and two members of its allies - the Congress, the Rashtriya Janata Dal, and the Communist Party of India-Marxist-Leninist-Liberation, respectively. The BJP will have 21 members, while its NDA partners - the Janata Dal-United, the Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas, and the All Jharkhand Student Union Party have one seat each. The Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha won one.

Twenty-nine members from the previous assembly lost their re-election bids.

Notable names include Anant Ojha (Rajmahal), Narayan Das (Deoghar), Baby Devi (Dumri), Banna Gupta (Jamshedpur West), Lobin Hembrom (Borio), Kamlesh Kumar Singh (Hussainabad), Sudesh Mahto (Silli), Vinod Singh (Bagodar), Kedar Hazra (Jamua), Lambodar Mahto (Gomlia), Biranchi Narayan (Bokaro), Amar Bauri (Chandankyari), Aparna Sen Gupta (Nirsa), Purnima Neeraj Singh (Jharia), Koche Munda (Torpa), Baidyanath Ram (Latehar), Ramchandra Chandravanshi (Vishrampur), Mithilesh Kumar Thakur (Garhwa), Bhanu Pratap Shahi (Bhawanathpur), Pushpa Devi (Chhatarpur), Neelkanth Singh Munda (Khunti), Jai Prakash Bhai Patel (Mandu), Sunita Choudhary (Ramgarh), Amba Prasad (Barkagaon) and Umashankar Akela (Barhi).

Sita Murmu Soren, who shifted from Jama to Jamtara, also lost.

Six members, including Alamgir Alam (Pakur), did not contest due to various reasons. Alam, currently jailed in a money laundering case, was replaced by his wife, Nishat Alam, who emerged victorious. Four MLAs moved to Parliament after winning the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year.

Forty-two MLAs from the previous Assembly retained their seats in this election. Prominent among them are Hemant Soren (Barhait), Irfan Ansari (Jamtara), Stephen Marandi (Maheshpur), Babulal Marandi (Dhanwar), Rabindra Nath Mahto (Nala), Basant Soren (Dumka), Pradeep Yadav (Podaiyahat), Deepika Pandey Singh (Mahagama), Nira Yadav (Koderma), Amit Kumar Yadav (Barkattha), Kalpana Soren (Gandey), Sudivya Kumar Sonu (Giridih), Kumar Jaimangal Singh (Bermo), Raj Sinha (Dhanbad), Mathura Mahato (Tundi), Sameer Kumar Mohanty (Baharagora), Ramdas Soren (Ghatshila), Sanjeev Sardar (Potka), Mangal Kalindi (Jugsalai), Saryu Rai (Jamshedpur West), Sabita Mahato (Ichagarh), Champai Soren (Seraikela), Deepak Birua (Chaibasa), and Niral Purty (Majhgaon), among others.

Nineteen MLAs have entered the Assembly for the first time, reflecting a wave of fresh representation. Some notable newcomers are Md Tajuddin (Rajmahal), Nishat Alam (Pakur), Shweta Singh (Bokaro), Alok Kumar Soren (Shikaripara), Dhananjay Soren (Borio), Roshan Lal Choudhary (Barkagaon), Nirmal Mahto (Mandu), Pradeep Prasad (Hazaribagh), Kumar Ujjwal Das (Simaria), Manju Kumari (Jamua), Jairam Kumar Mahto (Dumri), Chandradev Mahato (Sinhri), Ragini Singh (Jharia), Shatrughan Mahto (Baghmara), Purnima Sahu (Jamshedpur East), Jagat Majhi (Manoharpur), and Sudeep Gudiya (Torpa).

Additionally, 17 former MLAs, who were not part of the last Assembly, have returned to the legislature. This includes leaders like Louis Marandi (Jama), Radhakrishna Kishore (Chhatarpur), Satyendra Nath Tiwari (Garhwa), Anant Pratap Dev (Bhawanathpur), Suresh Paswan (Deoghar), Sanjay Prasad Yadav (Godda), Uday Shankar Singh (Sarath), Devendra Kunwar (Jarmundi), Hemlal Murmu (Littipara), Manoj Kumar Yadav (Barhi), Mamta Devi (Ramgarh), Janardan Paswan (Chatra), Nagendra Mahto (Bagodar), Yogendra Prasad (Gomia), Umakant Rajak (Chandankyari), Arup Chatterjee (Nirsa) and Prakash Ram (Latehar).

